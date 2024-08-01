Ukraine won second medal at 2024 Olympics: Kulish won silver award in shooting from three positions from 50 meters. VIDEO

The men's three-position rifle shooting medal round was held at the 2024 Olympic Games. The eight best shooters in the qualification round, including Ukraine's Serhii Kulish, took part in the final.

This is reported by Sport Express, Censor.NET reports.

The men's 50m rifle final of the Olympic Games from three positions took place. Ukraine was represented by Sergiy Kulish, who had finished third in the qualification round the day before.

The Ukrainian shooter took second place in the final and won a silver medal. Serhii Kulish scored 461.3 points.

Liu Yukong from China won the gold medal with 463.6 points, while Swapnil Kusale from India came third with 451.4 points.

As noted, this is the fourth Olympics for Sergiy Kulish. At the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Ukrainian won a silver medal.

The XXXIII Summer Olympics started on 26 July. A total of 140 athletes from Ukraine went to the Olympics. On 29 July, Olha Harlan won Ukraine's first bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.