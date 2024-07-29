ENG
Harlan is bronze medalist of 2024 Olympic Games in sabre fencing

Olga Harlan brought Ukraine its first bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the fight for the sabre fencing medal, the Ukrainian athlete defeated the representative of the Republic of Korea Choi Sibin - 15:14.

Read more: Harlan received threats after refusing to shake hands with a Russian athlete: people sent photos of dead Ukrainian soldiers and wished her death

