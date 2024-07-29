Harlan is bronze medalist of 2024 Olympic Games in sabre fencing
Olga Harlan brought Ukraine its first bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
In the fight for the sabre fencing medal, the Ukrainian athlete defeated the representative of the Republic of Korea Choi Sibin - 15:14.
