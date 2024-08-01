First public procurement of Ukrainian FPV drones will take place on Prozorro

For the first time, the government has announced a tender for the purchase of Ukrainian FPV drones on the Prozorro platform.

According to Censor.NET, the announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The state has announced a tender for the purchase of Ukrainian FPV drones for the first time. This is the first purchase by the state through Prozorro of Ukrainian drones, and super-technological ones at that - FPV-drones that use machine vision to target the goal," he wrote.

Fedorov stressed that the auction will be held through the closed module of Prozorro. All sensitive information is, of course, hidden.

"Manufacturers, put your drones up for auction and strengthen the defenders with your developments," Fedorov addressed potential manufacturers.

Thanks to competition, the state will be able to buy them at the most favourable price, and for Ukrainian producers, this is an opportunity to increase their profits and scale up.

"It took less than a month from the government's resolution to the first tenders," Fedorov added.

