Russia spreads Kuleba’s fake tweet about US aid - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi has published a rebuttal to the fake post by Russian propaganda by the head of the ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, on social network X.

Tykhyi said this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Anyone who can check Dmytro Kuleba's profile should see that such a tweet does not exist. But since Russian propaganda is working hard to spread this clumsy fake, I can officially confirm that it is a fake. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has never made such a statement," the diplomat emphasized.

Tikhiy added a fake tweet in the name of Dmytro Kuleba, claiming that the United States has limited resources, so Israel must avoid escalation in order to maintain support for repelling Russian aggression.