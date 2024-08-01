Occupiers introduced "special regime" along Dnipro coastal zone in Kherson region: access is allowed only with permits - NRC

On August 1, the enemy introduced a "special regime" along the 15-kilometer coastal zone of the Dnipro River, as previously announced.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"As of today, entry to the territory is prohibited without permits issued by the occupation administration. Since September 1, the enemy has been threatening consequences in case of detection of persons without the appropriate permit," the statement reads.

Earlier, the majority of the population was forcibly evicted from the area. Thus, in fact, the enemy deported the population and only allows them to stay there with special permits.

The reason for such actions of the occupiers is the transfer of information by the locals about the movements of the enemy army.

"In this way, the occupiers want to avoid leaking essential data. However, such hopes are vain, because the majority of the population is not controlled by the Kremlin and is waiting for liberation and doing everything possible to bring this moment closer," the NRC added.