Proposal to introduce differentiated air raid alert system in Kharkiv region submitted to military command - RMA

The Kharkiv regional authorities have submitted proposals to the military command to introduce a differentiated air raid alert system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

"I had a conversation with the Chief of the Main Command, Oleksandr Syrskyi, about the introduction of a differentiated air raid alert system. We have submitted proposals to the military command to implement this system in Kharkiv. We have the technical capabilities to do so. This would provide more opportunities for business and generally normalize the lives of citizens," he said.

The head of the RMA emphasized that all air raid alerts in Kharkiv region pose a real danger to our people.

"A guided aerial bomb with a ballistic trajectory or a "Kinzhal" from an enemy aircraft can reach its target both in Liptsi and Kharkiv - there is no way to determine the exact location of the planned arrival in advance. That is why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during his recent visit to Kharkiv region, gave the task to strengthen the protection of the sky and to attract capabilities that will help destroy the sources of the GABs' exits," Syniehubov added.

