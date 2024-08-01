Russians hit railway infrastructure of Kharkiv region at night, conductor was injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 August, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on one of the railway stations in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia.

"As a result of the attack, the conductor received shrapnel wounds to her head. She received first aid and refused hospitalization. Fortunately, there were no casualties this time," the statement said.

Two locomotives, freight, and passenger cars were damaged. The destruction of tracks and power supply facilities was also recorded.

"Spot changes have been made to the suburban train schedules, and long-distance trains continue to run using reserve diesel locomotives," the company added.

