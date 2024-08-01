Biden officially announces successful prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries

US President Joe Biden has officially confirmed that a successful prisoner exchange took place between Western countries and Russia on Thursday, August 1.

Biden's statement was published by the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, three American citizens and one American green card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in Russia are finally returning home: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza," the American leader said.

The US president called their return a "feat of diplomacy".

"In total, we have agreed to release 16 people from Russia, including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their home country. Some of these women and men had been unjustly imprisoned for years. All of them have experienced incredible suffering and uncertainty. Today, their suffering is over," the White House chief said.

Biden also thanked the US allies who participated in the "difficult" negotiations on the exchange - Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Turkey.

The US President also added that the work on the release of Americans "illegally detained or held hostage around the world" will continue.

"My administration has already brought home more than 70 such Americans, many of whom were held captive before I took office," the American leader said.

According to the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the exchange list included a total of 24 prisoners: Russia exchanged 16 prisoners for eight people held in the United States, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland.

The day before, Turkey announced mediation between Russia and the West in the "largest prisoner exchange in recent times." The media reported that the exchange took place in Ankara.

It should be added that this is the largest prisoner exchange between the West and Russia since the Cold War.