ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11423 visitors online
News
2 521 8

Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv

Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv

On the evening of July 1, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

According to the mayor, the explosion occurred outside the city.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of air strikes in the southern regions.

See more: Streets in Mykolaiv named after four pilots-Heroes of Ukraine. PHOTO

Author: 

explosion (1501) Mykolayiv (403)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 