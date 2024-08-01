Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv
On the evening of July 1, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv.
This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.
According to the mayor, the explosion occurred outside the city.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of air strikes in the southern regions.
