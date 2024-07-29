Streets in Mykolaiv named after four pilots-Heroes of Ukraine. PHOTO

Four streets in Mykolaiv now bear the names of pilots - Vadym Blahovisnyi, Hennadii Matuliak, Danylo Murashko and Yehor Serediuk. All of them are Heroes of Ukraine, awarded this highest title posthumously. All of them served in the 299th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Air Force.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Danylo Murashko

Major Danylo Murashko flew 137 combat missions, destroyed about 70 armoured vehicles, more than 80 vehicles, approximately 30 fuel and lubricant tanks, and more than 600 occupiers.

On 27 January 2023, during a combat mission as part of a pair in a Su-25 attack aircraft, Danylo Murashko's plane was shot down by a Russian fighter jet in Donetsk region. There was a settlement ahead. Danylo diverted the aircraft. After ejecting, he did not have enough altitude to open his parachute.

Vadнm Blaрovisnyi

Lieutenant Colonel Vadym Blahovisnyi flew 95 combat missions. He "worked" in Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions...

He destroyed 100 units of armoured vehicles, over 80 vehicles, about 40 fuel and lubricant tanks and over 800 occupiers.

He died on 7 September 2022 while performing a combat mission. He was buried in Chernihiv region. On 14 September, he would have turned 27 years old.

Yehor Serediuk

Captain Yehor Serediuk, at the age of 26, was an aviation commander and experienced pilot. Since 24 February, he has flown more than 25 combat missions.

Yehor died on 15 April 2022 near Izium in the Kharkiv region. His plane was shot down by the Russian occupiers when he was returning from a combat mission. He was a loving husband and father, his little daughter Eva was only eight months old at the time of Yehor's death, and there were two days left until their first wedding anniversary... The defender was buried in Zhytomyr region.





Hennadii Matuliak

On the first day of the full-scale invasion, Lieutenant Colonel Hennadii Matuliak destroyed enemy columns over Kherson and his native Mykolaiv region.

On the morning of 25 February 22nd, he heroically fired at Russian equipment near Gostomel. After that, he flew back to work in the Kyiv region, but around seven in the morning, during an air battle, a Russian fighter jet hit Hennadii's plane, he was lead. The man began to withdraw the plane to protect the village, as there was a large entertainment complex below it. He even managed to pull the catapult, but then... a second hit, which left him no chance. The machine fell a few kilometres away from the village, in a forest belt.

