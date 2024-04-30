Title of Hero of Ukraine is awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Oleksiuk and Master Sergeant Oleh Prysnevskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to two servicemen: Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Oleksiuk and Master Sergeant Oleh Prysnevskyi.

The relevant decrees are published on the official website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

The title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star was awarded to the military for "personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people."

The decrees are dated April 29, 2024.

