ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11423 visitors online
News War
4 947 15

Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during air raid alert (updated)

У Кропивницькому пролунали вибухи під час повітряної тривоги

On the evening of Thursday, August 1, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.

At 9:04 p.m., an air raid alert was announced in the capital and a number of regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat in the areas where air raid alert was announced.

Two minutes later, an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi. Later, a second explosion was heard.

At 21:28, the all-clear signal was given in Kirovohrad region.

Read more: 25th recruitment center of Ukrainian army is opened in Kropyvnytskyi

Author: 

explosion (1501) Kropyvnytskyy (64)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 