Explosions occurred in Kropyvnytskyi during air raid alert (updated)
On the evening of Thursday, August 1, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, Censor.NET reports.
At 9:04 p.m., an air raid alert was announced in the capital and a number of regions.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile threat in the areas where air raid alert was announced.
Two minutes later, an explosion was heard in Kropyvnytskyi. Later, a second explosion was heard.
At 21:28, the all-clear signal was given in Kirovohrad region.
