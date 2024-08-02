Large-scale exchange of prisoners between West and Russia: plane with Americans landed in USA. PHOTOS

A plane carrying US citizens released in Russia as part of a major exchange landed at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about it.

It is noted that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met three Americans who were imprisoned in Russia at Joint Base Andrews - former Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and Russian-American journalist Alsa Kurmasheva.

The footage released by the media shows Gershkovych, Vilan, and Kurmashova being hugged by their relatives and top officials.

First, they will have the opportunity to communicate with their families and then board a flight to San Antonio. There, they will be taken to Brooke Army Medical Centre for medical examination.

Prisoner exchange between Western countries and Russia

On Thursday, 1 August, a prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Western countries. The exchange was confirmed by US President Joe Biden.

According to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the exchange list included 24 prisoners in total: Russia exchanged 16 prisoners for eight people held in the United States, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Poland.

The day before, Turkey announced that it had mediated between Russia and the West in the "largest prisoner exchange operation in recent times". The media reported that the exchange took place in Ankara.

It should be added that this is the largest prisoner exchange between the West and Russia since the Cold War.

Read also on Censor.NET: Prisoner exchange does not mean easing sanctions against Russia, - Sullivan



















