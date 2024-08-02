ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11332 visitors online
News
6 476 33

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 580,590 people (+1,100 per day), 8,402 tanks, 16,161 artillery systems, 16,211 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 580,590 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.08.24 are apprximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 580,590 (+1,100) persons,
  • tanks ‒ 8402 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 16211 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems – 16161 (+42) units,
  • MLRS – 1134 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 907 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 363 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 326 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 13005 (+37),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2407 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 21,872 (+56) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2719 (+6)

Інфографіка

Read more: Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction: 36 combat engagements started here today - General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (8914) Armed Forces HQ (3999) liquidation (2344) elimination (4955)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 