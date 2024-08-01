Enemy is most active in Pokrovsk direction: 36 combat engagements started here today - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 76 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the Russians' plans. At the same time, the occupiers continue to be active in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the East

Two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. The battle is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried unsuccessfully to advance to our positions near Andriivka throughout the day. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing near Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. A total of five firefights were registered in the sector. The occupiers dropped a bomb in the areas of Novoosynove and Petropavlivka.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to three in the Liman sector. Combat actions took place near Makiivka and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried twice to break through our defenses in the area of Vyimka. Firefights are still ongoing in five locations near Spirne, Ivanodarivka and Verkhnokamianske. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repel the invaders' attack near Chasiv Yar. In the areas of Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Toretsk direction, 12 attacks took place in the areas of Pivnichne and New York, where the enemy is still attacking. The occupiers also repelled attacks near Zalizne and Toretsk. The latter and Dyliivka were bombed eight times with GABs. In addition, the invaders shelled Dyliivka three times with army aviation weapons.

The enemy is currently the most active in the Pokrovsk direction. Combat engagements of varying intensity started 36 times today. Fighting is still ongoing in nine locations in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Zhelanne and Yasnobrodivka. Invaders' aviation was firing at Ivanivka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka and Tymofiivka with GABs throughout the day. In addition, terrorists launched four air strikes with unguided air-to-surface missiles in the direction of Oleksandropil.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. Four assaults were repelled near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, and the enemy suffered losses.

The situation in the South

The aggressor did not conduct any active offensive in the Vremivka direction. Instead, enemy aircraft conducted seven strikes near Bohoiavlenka, Novodonetske and Neskuchne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there were two unsuccessful combat engagements in the area of Mala Tokmachka. The enemy fired about fifty unguided aerial missiles in the direction of Piatikhatky, Huliaipole and Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders repelled one attack on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

