Russians attacked Mykolaiv region six times during day, shelling 21 settlements in Kherson region

Over the past day, August 1, the Russian military has carried out attacks on the Mykolaiv region six times with various types of weapons, struck 21 settlements in the Kherson region, three people were injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

During the day, the enemy bombarded the water area of ​​the Ochakiv district with mortar attacks, attacked the Kutsurub community four times with attack drones.

"As a result of one of the shellings in the village of Parutino, a non-working kindergarten was damaged. As a result of another shelling in the village of Dniprovske, a fire broke out in an outbuilding and dry grass, which was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties," said the head of the Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim

Also, on the evening of August 1, the Mykolaiv district was subjected to a Russian rocket attack. As a result of the shelling, dry grass caught fire on the territory of the infrastructure object. The fire was promptly extinguished. There are no casualties.

According to the information of the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Mylove, Tiahynka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Burhunka, Bilozerka, Sadove, Shlyakhove, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Veletenske, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Mykilske were under enemy fire and airstrikes. Mykolaivka, Kozatske and Kherson.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, in particular, 19 private houses were damaged. A gas pipeline, a farm building, a service station, a garage, and private cars were also damaged.

"Three people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin noted.

