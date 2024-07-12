Man was blown up by explosive device in field in Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, a man working in a field was injured as a result of the detonation of an unknown explosive device.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The incident occurred in the village of Myrne, Mykolaiv district. A man was working in the field there and at some point an explosion occurred," the statement said.

It is noted that he sustained injuries. The victim was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of mine-blast trauma.

The SES reminded: "The level of mine danger remains high in Ukraine. Remember the important rules that save lives when you come across a suspicious object: