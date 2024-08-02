Invaders shell three settlements in Sumy Region at night, person injured
During the past day, the occupiers once again shelled the territory of the region. A total of 96 strikes from various types of weapons were recorded.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Sumy regional police station and the regional police.
On Friday night, the Russian occupiers shelled the Yunakivsk, Bilopolsk and Esman communities four times.
As a result of enemy hits, a civilian resident of the Esman community was injured. In addition, a private house and a low-pressure gas pipeline were damaged.
