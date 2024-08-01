During day, Russians attacked Nikopol district 15 times. Two people were killed and two more wounded. PHOTOS

During the day on Thursday, August 1, the occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones more than 15 times. The enemy shelling killed two people and injured two others.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Nikopol came under enemy fire - two women were killed and one wounded.

"Another wounded man is in the Pokrov community. This is a 62-year-old man. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," said Lysak.

The Russian army also fired at the Myrove community.

In total, four multi-storey buildings, 10 private houses and four garden houses were damaged by Russian shelling in Nikopol district today. Infrastructure is also damaged. In addition to educational institutions and the fire station, businesses and the post office were damaged.

A shop, a car, a greenhouse, outbuildings, a non-residential building, and a power line were also hit.

Lysak added that the enemy also attacked Kryvyi Rih.

"They hit us with a kamikaze drone. Dry grass was burning there. The flames were extinguished," the official wrote.

He also showed a photo of the consequences of today's Russian shelling in the Nikopol district.

