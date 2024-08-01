Russian army shells Nikopol with artillery, two women are killed. PHOTOS

On the morning of 1 August, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The occupiers shelled the city with dozens of shells. Two women, a mother and daughter, were killed in the shelling.

"One was 40 years old. The other one turned 72 today," said the head of the RMA.

Multi-storey buildings were also damaged. A balcony in one of them caught fire. Private houses, a fire station, a college, a school, and buses were damaged.

