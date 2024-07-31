ENG
6 Shaheds were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol district was under hostile fire, social institution was damaged. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning of 31 July, air defence forces shot down 6 Shaheds in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, attacks on the Nikopol region continued the night before and almost until midnight.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities. They used a kamikaze drone and artillery. A social institution was damaged. One car was destroyed and another was damaged. People were not injured," informed Lysak.

Наслідки обстрілу Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілу Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілу Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілу Нікопольщини

