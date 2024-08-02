He "hunted" warehouses of AFU in Vinnytsia region: SSU detained Russian agent

The SSU counter-intelligence detained a Russian agent who was spying on the Defense Forces and warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The man also scouted the base points of the training centers of the Defense Forces and the main logistical routes for the transfer of combat weapons to the front line

"In order to obtain intelligence, the agent regularly went around the area and looked for suitable locations, and also "in the dark" asked the information he needed from his acquaintances during everyday conversations. For this, he tried to establish friendly relations with local residents who were related to military service In case of receiving the coordinates of the base of the Armed Forces, the agent should have immediately "reported" on this to the occupiers in order to prepare an air strike on the targets," the message says.

The Russian agent was exposed in time and detained in his own apartment. He turned out to be a 40-year-old manager, a supporter of racism.

"In the spring of 2024, he came into contact with the FSB through his relatives who live in Russia and cooperate with the Russian special services. Further communication with the occupiers took place directly, through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger. During the searches, mobile phones were seized from the detainee with evidence of his intelligence - subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation," the SSU added.

The perpetrator was notified of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

