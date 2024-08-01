SSU serves notice of suspicion to Kremlin’s "military commander" in temporarily occupied Luhansk Yakovenko

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against collaborator Vyacheslav Yakovenko, the so-called "editor-in-chief of the online newspaper "Nash Donbas" (Our Donbas) in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

Vyacheslav Yakovenko's activities

The offender positions himself as a "military commander" of the Kremlin media, publicly justifying Russia's war against Ukraine and the war crimes of the ruscists.

To do this, the suspect prepares paid stories and "live broadcasts" allegedly from the front line.

In fact, he is hiding more than 100 kilometers from the front line, from where he spreads fakes about the combat situation on the eastern front on RosTV.

As noted, to train "staged" personnel, Yakovenko engages the information resources of the occupation publication subordinate to him.

To further spread disinformation in favor of the Russian Federation, he regularly uses his own telegram channel with a total audience of more than 30 thousand users. In such posts, he tries to discredit Ukrainian defenders and glorifies the occupation groups of the aggressor country, in particular those that captured Lysychansk.

According to the investigation, the collaborator joined the Russian-controlled terrorist group Vostok 13 in 2014, which operated in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Luhansk region.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia, the enemy formation was included in the occupation forces of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country.

At the same time, the defendant himself has completely "changed specialty" as a propagandist involved in information sabotage against Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served Yakovenko a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 6 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). As the offender is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to punish him.