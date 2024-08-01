Russian saboteur detained in Odesa after attempted arson on "Ukrzaliznytsia" transformers, - SSU. PHOTO

A saboteur of the military intelligence of the Russian Federation was arrested in Odesa, who was preparing a number of arsons at the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

The enemy was most interested in transformer substations and relay cabinets on the main railway lines of the region.

"In the event of the destruction of power equipment, the occupiers hoped to block the movement of mobile warehouses of the Armed Forces in the direction of the front line. To commit sabotage, the Russian special service engaged a local construction worker who was looking for "additional" earnings in Telegram channels. He agreed to set fire to critical infrastructure in exchange for money.

To do this, he scouted the location of the first potential target - a transformer near the railway track, and then prepared a cache with three "Molotov cocktails" near it, the report says.

The attacker involved his acquaintance, who was supposed to arrive at the hiding place according to the coordinates, take the incendiary mixture and set fire to the electrical substation.

"According to the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplice planned to give them a video of the fire as a "report" on the completed task and continue a series of arsons in the territory of the region. However, the Security Service prevented further arsons and detained the saboteur at the initial stage of his subversive activities.

During the search, homemade incendiary mixtures and a mobile phone, which he used to communicate with the aggressor, were found in his possession," the SSU added.

The detainee was notified of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 14, part 2 of Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for sabotage committed under martial law). He is in custody and faces up to life in prison with forfeiture of property.

