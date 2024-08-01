Priest of UOC MP and employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" were preparing attack on echelons of AFU of Kharkiv region - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two Russian military intelligence agents who were preparing to fire at Ukrainian Armed Forces trains were detained. The detainees include a Russian citizen and a priest of the UOC-MP.

Agents were trained on the echelons that transport personnel, equipment, and ammunition to the front line.

"The main person involved was a Russian citizen, rector of one of the Kharkiv churches of the UOC (MP), who was recruited by the special service of the aggressor country before the full-scale war. After the invasion of Russia, he was contacted by a staff member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as Gru). His identity has already been established by the Security Service," the statement said.

The Russian special services assigned the cleric a task: to collect information on the schedules and routes of the Armed Forces echelons in the Kharkiv region.

Later, the priest engaged his friend, an employee of the local branch of the Ukrainian Railways.

"It has been established that the official gave the cleric access to official documents with information on the time of departure and arrival, as well as places of unloading of the Defence Forces trains. The clergyman was supposed to send the footage to his supervisor via an anonymous chat in a messenger. For conspiracy, they used encryption symbols, for example, they started the correspondence only after the agreed "emoticons" at a predetermined time.

After each communication session, the offenders deleted the correspondence," the SSU added.

After receiving the "detailed report", the racists planned to carry out a fire attack at the specified coordinates.

The Security Service exposed the Russian agents in advance, foiling Russia's plans. Both suspects were detained in their homes. During the search, the SSU seized mobile phones and SIM cards of different operators with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments, and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The article provides for a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

The offenders are in custody. The issue of additional qualifications for their criminal actions is being settled.

