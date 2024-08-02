West worried about Yermak’s growing influence - Bloomberg

Western capitals are concerned about the growing influence of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak.

"As the Russian offensive enters its third year, some of Ukraine's international supporters are growing increasingly concerned about how many decisions are in the hands of Yermak, 52, a one-time film producer who has become the only person close to the president with direct influence over everything from foreign policy to military planning," the newspaper writes.

In an interview, Yermak denied that his influence was growing.

"I'm not involved in every work, I just coordinate. Yes, I am very proud that the President asks my opinion, but he asks my opinion because I get results," explained the head of the OP.

The publication notes that concerns about Yermak come at a dangerous time for Zelenskyy.

The first reason is that Ukraine is trying to repel a new Russian offensive and prepare for next winter, its energy infrastructure is broken, and the US election and the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House raise questions about how long Kyiv can count on the support of its allies.

The second is that Zelenskyy himself is vulnerable to accusations of lack of legitimacy, as his presidential powers would have expired if not for martial law, the article says.

"The idea that Zelenskyy does not have the proper mandate to lead the military operations in Ukraine is a thesis that is being pushed by the Kremlin. But like most of the best propaganda talking points, it raises real questions about how viable it is to suspend the normal democratic process in the long run, especially as signs of disillusionment with the government begin to emerge," Bloomberg writes.

The publication cites sources as saying that Yermak's "rise" was accompanied by the fall of many other high-ranking officials, often at Yermak's hands.

The reshuffle, attributed to Yermak, has raised concerns that any further hardening among Zelenskyy and his inner circle could "sap energy for much-needed reforms - even to fight corruption and strengthen the rule of law," said people familiar with the assessments in Western capitals.

"But Yermak's powers are broader than those of any of his predecessors. He has played a central role in all key wartime decisions: replacing Chief General Zelensky, supplying weapons, negotiating security guarantees, overseeing prisoner exchanges, and - at the Swiss summit - bringing the Global South to Kyiv's side," the article says.

Some officials, Bloomberg writes, compare Yermak's role to that of a chief executive officer, with Zelenskyy acting as chairman.

"Of course, I read and hear about what people say about my power, but please tell me how I use this power. To work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to take on more responsibilities and more risks," Yermak said in an interview.

The publication also cites sources as saying that in May 2024, Yermak played an important role in the resignation of Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov, who once had a direct connection to Zelensky and was close to the Biden administration.

Journalists claim that Zelenskyy sometimes tolerates Yermak's "ruthless methods" because he considers him a problem-solver who offers quick and easy solutions without burdening the president himself

Zelenskyy's trust in Yermak was on a par with that of his wife, Olena Zelenska, Bloomberg's sources said, adding that Yermak even joined the couple on their foreign holidays before the war.

The newspaper added that Yermak has recently been engaged in diplomatic activities as the architect of Ukraine's peace plan, which aims to attract allies outside the West to Ukraine's demands to end the war before negotiations with a more isolated Russia begin.

