Russians attack Kherson with drone with explosives, man is killed

On 2 August, Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko.

"Two people were injured as a result of another explosive drop from a drone. A 54-year-old man died. He suffered an explosive injury incompatible with life," the statement said.

A 75-year-old woman was hospitalised with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her back. She is being provided with medical care. At the time of the hostile attack, the man and woman were on the street.

