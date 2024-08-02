Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy fired at localities in Kherson region using artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, aircraft and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

On the morning of 1 July, Russian artillery shelled Mylove, damaging two private houses. A 77-year-old woman who was in her own home at the time of the attack was injured. Doctors diagnosed her with concussion, blast and brain injuries.

A 66-year-old resident of Beryslav, who was injured on 29 July as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy UAV, sought medical assistance. The man sustained a mine-blast injury, contusion and a thermal burn of the forearm.

A 43-year-old man who was injured on 31 July as a result of Russian shelling of Kyzomys was taken to hospital. The victim was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. On the same day, a 58-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on Stanislav and sustained a contusion.

The enemy struck Vesele in Kakhovka district with two guided bombs, causing no casualties.

Russian troops shelled Antonivka, Bilozerka, Kachkarivka and Kizomys with artillery. Shells damaged eight residential buildings, a gas pipeline, a garage and a car.

The enemy used FPV drones to attack Lvove, Burhunka, Sadove, Shliakhove, Antonivka, Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of Kherson, fortunately, no civilians were injured. The explosions damaged two private houses.

Two private houses in Mykhailivka and Sadove were damaged as a result of drone strikes.

The occupants fired artillery and multiple rocket launchers at Veletenske, damaging two private houses.

After midnight on 2 August, Russian troops shelled Dniprovskyi district with artillery, damaging five private houses, as well as the same number of cars and a service station. A 36-year-old man was wounded, he sustained a mine-blast injury and a burn to his leg.

In the morning, the Russian military continued to attack the area, this time dropping explosives from a drone on a residential neighbourhood. A car, windows and the facade of a house were damaged.

The enemy dropped explosives from a UAV on the private sector in the coastal area of Korabelnyi district, damaging a private house.

