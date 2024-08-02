Turkey ratified Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine

Turkey ratified the free trade zone agreement with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hurriyet Daily News.

The agreement was signed on February 3, 2022, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved it and its annexes on August 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law on the ratification of the free trade agreement between Ukraine and Turkey on May 7, it was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, but the vote has not yet taken place.

In particular, the agreement provides for the abolition of import duties by Turkey for about 93.4% of industrial goods and 7.6% of agricultural goods.

Read more: Access to Instagram is blocked in Turkey.