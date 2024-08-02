ENG
Explosions rang out in Odesa: They warned about threat of ballistics (updated)

Explosions rang out in Odesa during an air raid alert.

Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov announced this, Censor.NET informs.

The Air Force warned about the threat of ballistics.

At 14:29, another explosion occurred in the city.

