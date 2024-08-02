First veterans’ support specialists to start working in fall - Ministry of Veterans Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution that defines a mechanism for ensuring the activities of specialists in supporting war veterans and demobilized persons in the system of transition from military service to civilian life.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

In particular, it is about settling the issue of remuneration and defining a mechanism for organizing its activities.

"Today, the Government has adopted a key document in the system of transition from military service to civilian life. And this is the start of the full implementation of specialists in supporting war veterans and demobilized persons in Ukraine. The Institute of Support and Assistance for Veterans in NATO countries is one of our priorities," said Oleksandr Porkhun, Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

We will soon start accepting applications for these positions. The first support specialists will start working in the fall.

The support specialist will take care of veterans and family members of veterans and military personnel.

According to Porkhun, a support specialist is the first person to meet a veteran upon returning to the community. They provide information and support, advise on obtaining statuses, benefits, services, housing, rehabilitation, employment, starting their own business, provide legal assistance, and refer to other specialists.

"In essence, the specialist is an information advisor for veterans, their families and the families of fallen defenders. He helps, fills out documents, coordinates veterans, guides, represents interests, explains rights, helps to realize the right to benefits and services. Based on its analytics, we will change and adapt the system to meet the needs and demands of the veteran community," added Oleksandr Porkhun.

The functional features and requirements for the future specialist's specialty are clearly stated in the professional standard.

Candidates for the position apply electronically through the e-Veteran platform - https://eveteran.gov.ua (registration will be open until the end of August).

Preference will be given to candidates who have the status of a war veteran, a person with special services to the Motherland, an injured participant of the Revolution of Dignity, a family member of a deceased war veteran, a Defender of Ukraine and are registered in the Unified State Register of War Veterans.

Professional training of specialists will be carried out at universities and veteran development centers of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in accordance with the standard educational program.

Support specialists will work in municipal institutions, including veterans' spaces, whose activities will be standardized by the relevant regulations of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.