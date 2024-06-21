Use of digital veteran’s certificate instead of paper one: Government supports changes

The government has approved amendments to the legislation that will allow veterans to have only a digital ID card in Diia without a paper one. Next, the changes must be approved by the Parliament.

This was reported by the press office of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a paper certificate is now mandatory, and a digital certificate is optional. In the future, the electronic document will be generated automatically, and the physical document will be optional.

"The Diia certificate significantly speeds up the provision of services and improves the quality of service for veterans and their families. The document can be checked by QR code in just one click. This protects against fake or outdated paper documents. The ID card in Diia is always at hand and cannot be forgotten, lost or damaged," the statement said.

The Parliament is expected to approve the changes.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also reminded that in the 2 weeks since the launch of the veteran's certificate in Diia, it has been generated more than 173 thousand times. Therefore, the document is in demand and generally helps to shape the perception of digital analogs as a common part of life.

