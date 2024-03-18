Electronic military ID card will be developed in Ukraine

An electronic military document will be developed in Ukraine in the near future. Its development and implementation is currently underway.

The ministry said that they are working on the e-military document together with their partners.

"This is an extract from the register that will indicate the registration status of a citizen," the statement said.

The document will contain information about the place where the citizen is registered, whether he or she is fit for military service, and other important information.

Earlier, Mykhailo Fedorov said that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on a new format for an electronic military ID card.

"Together with the Ministry of Defense, we are working on the introduction of a military card. It will not be in Diia," Fedorov said.

He also said that there will be no military e-cabinet in Diia. According to him, a separate information system will be developed on the basis of the Defense Ministry.

