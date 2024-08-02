Umierov met with Turkish Defense Minister Güler: There are certain agreements and results

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with his Turkish counterpart Yashar Güler.

He announced this on Facebook

"A long and productive meeting. We discussed a number of issues related to bilateral defense cooperation between our countries. We have specific agreements and results. A separate focus of the conversation was security in the Black Sea region.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision on the new Maritime Security Strategy of Ukraine. Developing the capabilities of the Navy, ensuring security in Ukrainian maritime spaces and the entire Black Sea region is one of our priorities," Umerov said.

Umerov also thanked Güler for his support of the project to build corvettes for Ukraine - Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi and Hetman Ivan Mazepa.

"The new corvettes will significantly strengthen our fleet and our ability to defend our maritime borders in the future," he concluded.

