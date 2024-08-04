ENG
Ukraine won first gold medal at 2024 Olympics: women’s saber fencing team defeated South Korean team. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the final of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Ukrainian team won a gold medal in women's sabre fencing.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Олімпійські чемпіонки у командній шаблі

Olha Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Elena Kravatskaya, and Yulia Bakastova won medals.

