Ukraine won first gold medal at 2024 Olympics: women’s saber fencing team defeated South Korean team. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the final of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Ukrainian team won a gold medal in women's sabre fencing.

Olha Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Elena Kravatskaya, and Yulia Bakastova won medals.

