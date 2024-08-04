45 assaults were repulsed in Pokrovsk direction, enemy unsuccessfully advanced near Robotyne - General Staff

During the past day, August 3, 2024, 140 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy was also active in the Toretsk and Kupyansk directions.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 49 airstrikes, dropping 62 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 5,100 attacks, of which 106 were from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Loknya and Myropillia of the Sumy region; Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Izbytske, and Hlyboke of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Siversk, Druzhba, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Hrodivka, Zoria, Vozdvizhenka, Ptyche, Oleksandropil, Vremivka, h, Urozhayne of the Donetsk region; Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Pavlivka of the Zaporizhia region; Kozatsk, Kherson region.

Hit the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out five strikes on the enemy's personnel concentration areas and OVT and also hit the control post, five air defense systems, a radar station, an MTZ warehouse, and another important object of the occupiers.

The General Staff reminds that in general, the losses of the Russian invaders of the past day amounted to 1150 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, three anti-aircraft vehicles, 41 operational-tactical UAVs, two cruise missiles, 80 vehicles, and 11 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Six battles were fought in the Kharkiv direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Tykhe, Hlyboke, and Vovchansk.

There were 19 combat clashes in the Kupiiansk direction, in particular, near Synkivka, Kolesnikivka, Novoosynovo, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, and Petropavlivka.

The situation in the East

The General Staff informs that in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Makiivka, Nevske, and Terny.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanskr, Ivano-Dariivka, Vyiimka, Pereizne, and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 12 battles were fought in the areas of Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, and Andriivka.

According to the information of the General Staff, 20 skirmishes took place in the Toretsk direction near Severne, New York, Toretsk, and Zalizne.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 45 assaults in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, Kalinove, Mezhove, Karlivka, Svyridonivka, Skuchne, Ivanivka, and Yasnobrodivka settlements," the message reads.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces stopped 11 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Panteleimonivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Russian troops carried out seven assaults near Vodyane, Kostiantynivka, and Rozdolne.

In the Orikhiv direction, two enemy offensives near Robotyne were unsuccessful.

In the Huliaipila and Prydniprovske directions, the situation has not changed much.

The situation in the North

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.