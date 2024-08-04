As result of shelling, railway infrastructure in Poltava region was damaged - "UZ"

On the night of August 4, 2024, as a result of shelling in the Poltava region, the railway infrastructure was damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

As noted, several Kharkiv-bound trains were quickly rerouted to continue running, but because of this, they are running with significant delays.

Read more: Former head of colony where prisoners were tortured received almost 400 thousand in bonuses "for special achievements in work" upon his release - Lubinets

Consequences of shelling

"Tracks, catenary network, supports, etc., were damaged. Restoration work has already been carried out, part of the trains have been run with reserve diesel locomotives, and currently, the power supply has been almost completely restored. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the report says.

Railway operators also collect information about passenger transfers to organize further journeys.

Previously, Censor.NET informed that the occupiers attacked the Poltava region, and the anti-aircraft defense was working.