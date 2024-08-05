Russians are distributing fake "Reserve+" application to collect personal data of Ukrainians - Deputy Minister Chernohorenko

Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko warned that Russians are distributing fake "Reserve+" devices that can collect personal data of users.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Chernohorenko's Facebook.

"The enemy is distributing web applications that look like Reserve+ and plans to distribute them among Ukrainians to collect personal data. We are already aware of this and are working to ensure your protection," the deputy minister wrote.

She urged to use the official website of the Reserve+ application, which is available at reserveplus.mod.gov.ua. Fake links imitate the name reserveplus.mod.gov.ua, but end in .top, .website, .org, etc.

In addition, Chernohorenko reminded that when downloading an app, it is important to check its developer, which should be the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

