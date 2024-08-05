Death rate in Ukraine is three times higher than birth rate in 2024 - OpenDataBot. INFOGRAPHICS

In the first 6 months of 2024, three times fewer people were born in Ukraine than died.

This is evidenced by OpenDataBot data, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the first half of 2024, 87,655 children were born in Ukraine, which is 9% less than in the same period last year.

At the same time, 250,972 deaths were recorded.

"Currently, there are three deaths for every newborn citizen. This ratio is one of the key indicators of the demographic crisis. For comparison, in the pre-civil war period of 2018-2020, there were two deaths per child. 250,972 people died in Ukraine in the first six months of 2024. This is 1.4 times less than in the same period in 2021, when 349,041 deaths were recorded. However, it is worth noting that 2021 was the peak year for deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report says.

The lowest number of deaths occurred in the frontline Kherson (2,334) and Donetsk (5,753) regions and in Chernivtsi (5,422). Anti-record numbers were set in Dnipropetrovsk region (26,374), Kharkiv region (17,999) and Kyiv (17,449).

