Birth rate in Ukraine has been falling by 7% per year since 2013 - Ministry of Health

According to the Ministry of Health, the birth rate in Ukraine has been falling by about 7% per year since 2013.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Birth rates in Ukraine have been falling by about 7% per year since 2013. And the great war led to the largest birth rate crisis. In 2023, an average of about 16,100 children were born every month. For comparison, in previous years, before the full-scale invasion, the number of babies ranged from 21,000 to 23,000 per month," the Ministry of Health reported.

The National Health Service reported that in 2023, 176,981 births were recorded in the electronic healthcare system (EHS), and data on 178,128 children were entered into the EHS.

Accordingly, in 2021, 256,814 births were recorded in Ukraine, and the number of children born who were registered in the EHS was 259,895. In 2022, there were 190,393 births in Ukraine, and the number of children born with data entered into the EHS was 192,691.

Read more: Cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biological material of fallen soldiers - Ministry of Health

At the same time, the NHSU added, there is no data on how many Ukrainian women gave birth abroad after February 24, 2022.

"Such a record is not possible, as the electronic healthcare system operates only on the territory of Ukraine and only Ukrainian doctors work with it," the NHSU said.