Gymnast Illia Kovtun wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games in parallel bars

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun won a medal in the parallel bars at the 2024 Olympic Games.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Kovtun scored 15.5 points. The gymnast was fourth twice at this Olympics and also finished fifth in the team.

Ukrainian gymnasts Illia Kovtun and Oleh Verniaiev performed in the last final of the 2024 Olympic Games. It was an exercise on the parallel bars.

It was the third time Kovtun and Verniaiev had competed in the finals of this Olympics. Verniaiev took eighth place in the individual all-around and fifth in the pommel horse, while Kovtun finished fourth twice: in the all-around and floor exercise.

In the finals, Kovtun and Verniaiev faced off against Zhang Boheng (China), the silver medallist of the 2024 Olympic Games in the all-around, as well as the medallists of the previous Olympics Zou Jinyuan (China), Lucas Dauser (Germany) and Ferhat Arikan (Turkey).

Performing on the parallel bars, Kovtun increased the difficulty to 7.0 points. He received 8.5 points for his performance, totalling 15,500 points.

After the performances of four gymnasts, the Ukrainian was at the top of the list. Only Jingyuan managed to get ahead of Kovtun, who performed a 6.9 difficulty programme with a score of 9.3, for which he received 16.200, the same as in the qualification.

Shinnosuke Oka (Japan) took third place.

