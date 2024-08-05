Botswana signs communiqué of Global Peace Summit - Zelenskyy

The Republic of Botswana has joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

The head of state announced this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome the signing of the Joint Communiqué of the Peace Summit by the Republic of Botswana. We highly appreciate our friendly relations and Botswana's significant contribution to the maintenance of global security and stability.

By its actions, Botswana demonstrates a clear commitment to international law, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its efforts to restore a just peace. By defending common principles for one country, we defend them for all and strengthen all peace-loving nations of the world," the statement said.

