RF persecutes migrants to recruit them into army - British intelligence

On 31 July 2024, the Russian State Duma approved a draft law to deprive naturalized citizens of their citizenship if they do not register for military service. The draft law was co-authored by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, which indicates the Kremlin's approval.

As noted, when the law is signed, the practical implications for recruitment into the Russian army are likely to be limited. However, independent Russian media continue to report that law enforcement agencies are targeting migrant communities, including for recruitment. The law provides another instrument of influence in this regard.

"This law should also be seen in the context of the growing anti-migrant sentiment fuelled by some members of the Russian government, particularly against people from Central Asia. These sentiments and rhetoric have increased markedly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, likely as part of an attempt to establish additional sources of legitimacy for the government in the face of high casualties and declining living standards," the report said.

