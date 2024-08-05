AFU General Staff: 64 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day, most intense in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 64. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions came under enemy fire, the aggressor struck near the settlements of Sopych, Popivka, Taratutyno, Iskryskivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Poznia, Karpovychi.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Overall, since the beginning of the day, there has been one combat engagement in the Kharkiv engagement near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops tried to assault our positions near Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Petropavlivka four times. Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks, and the battle continues.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the vicinity of Makiivka, Nevske and Terny. In total, there have been five combat engagements in this direction since the beginning of the day.



The enemy continues to try to break through the defenses of our units in the Siversk direction near Verkhnokamianske, Ivan-Darivka, Pereizne and Vyimka, where it made seven assault attacks, five of which were repelled by our defenders, and fighting is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried to push our units from their positions four times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled two assaults near Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. Two more attacks are ongoing.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 15 times with the support of bomber aircraft. Seven firefights are currently underway near Toretsk and New York. The enemy has dropped ten guided aerial bombs on Toretsk today.

Read more: Russians have entered Toretsk, situation is threatening. OTG command does not make necessary decisions - Butusov

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 21 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions. Fighting continues in ten locations.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders have attacked our units twice since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka.

Hostilities in the South

In the Vremivka direction, two enemy assaults towards Vodiane and Rozdolne were repelled.

The occupants tried to advance once in the area of Robotyne, but were fiercely rebuffed. The enemy also used aviation in the areas of Zaliznychne and Novoandriivka.

The aggressor made two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

"The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation," the General Staff assured.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy radar "Zoo-1" worth $25 million. VIDEO