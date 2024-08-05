Russians have entered Toretsk, situation is threatening. OTG command does not make necessary decisions - Butusov

Russian occupation forces have entered Toretsk in Donetsk region and continue to advance.

This was reported on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"The situation in Toretsk is threatening. The enemy has entered the city and taken hold of the outskirts, continuing to advance slowly but steadily in small assault groups. They are being beaten and destroyed, but the Russians have reserves and tactical initiative, so they can concentrate their forces in certain important areas and create a significant advantage there.

Several of our units of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade are deeply flanked and suffer significant losses. The enemy is attacking from several directions. The Russians are also suffering heavy losses, but they have more replenishment, plus a large number of drones and artillery. Our soldiers are holding their positions even in such a difficult situation, but we need decisions from the command," he said in a statement.

According to Butusov, the command of the OTG (Colonel Ledovoi) does not make the necessary decisions and does not take responsibility.

"There is neither an order to withdraw nor to reinforce the flanks with reserves. What will this lead to? Either to a complete loss of combat capability or to encirclement, the result will be the same - a complete loss of positions in Toretsk.

It is possible to stop the enemy, but this requires an end to the lies in the reports. To stop the enemy means to organise defence on a reliable line with open logistics routes. Otherwise, the city cannot be held, and all commanders understand this. If you look at the map of the Deep state and the map drawn up by Censor.net, you can see the threatening development of events. The enemy also understands and sees all this," the journalist added.

