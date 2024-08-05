Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of enemy MiG-31K (updated)
An air raid alert has been announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft in the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K is taking off. Do not ignore the air raid alert," the AFU reported at 6:13 pm.
Later, at 6:29 p.m., the Air Force announced that an all-clear signal had been given.
"Except for Kharkiv and Donetsk," the Ukrainian Air Force said.
