Explosion occurs at military plant in Bashkortostan, Russia

An explosion has occurred at the Russian military-industrial complex Avangard in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan.

This is reported by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET informs.

The explosion occurred when a repair team was dismantling a pipeline in one of the shops. All three members of the team were killed. It is believed that the workers violated safety precautions while cutting the pipes and the gas-air mixture ignited.

The Avangard plant belongs to the Russian state corporation Rostec and fulfills defense orders, in particular, it produces parts for multiple launch rocket systems. The company is under sanctions from the European Union, Switzerland and Ukraine.

