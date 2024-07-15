Ukraine’s defence industry continues to work actively. Today we are producing very powerful Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems, - Zelenskyy
The domestic military-industrial complex is actively working to meet the needs of the Ukrainian army. In particular, the production of Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems has been launched.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
He noted that work on the production of long-range weapons has been established.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian artillery systems companies currently produce more weapons than other European plants.
"We are producing Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems very powerfully today. I can say that our company produces the largest number of artillery systems among the plants in Europe," the President stressed.
The Head of State also mentioned domestic long-range weapons. He assured that work in this area is ongoing.
Earlier, it was reported that the first 18 Ukrainian self-propelled artillery systems 2S22 Bohdan, sponsored by Denmark, would be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months.
