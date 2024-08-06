US position on strikes on Russia: further authorisation extensions will depend on situation on battlefield - State Department

The US has previously partially authorised the Ukrainian government to strike military targets in Russia using US weapons. Any further extensions of authorisation will depend on the situation on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Voice of America", this was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing.

"My answer has not changed, namely, we continue to look at the needs of the Ukrainian military, assess the security situation and try to respond to their needs. And this is a process that has been going on from the very beginning to the present day. That's how we make the appropriate decisions about the weapons we provide to Ukraine and the restrictions, if any, that we place on the use of those weapons," Miller commented on the possibility of expanding the authorisation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson did not give a clear answer as to whether partners, including NATO countries, would be able to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

"This is a decision that NATO members have to make collectively. It's not something I can comment on from my position," Miller said.

In early July, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Smith said that the US and Ukraine were discussing the possibility of extending the authorisation for the use of US weapons in Russia.

