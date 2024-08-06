ENG
6 175 9

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 585,140 people (+1050 per day), 8,421 tanks, 16,384 artillery systems, and 16,294 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 585,140 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.08.24  are approximately: 

  • personnel ‒ about 585140 (+1050) people,
  • tanks - 8421 (+4) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 16294 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems  – 16384 (+39) units,
  • MLRS   – 1138 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 910 (+0) units,
  • aircraft  – 365 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 13158 (+36),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2420 (+6),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks  – 22148 (+54) units,
  • special equipment  ‒ 2738 (+1)

Втрати ворога за 5 сепрня

